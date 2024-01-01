$35,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
53,000KM
Used
VIN 3FTTW8E39NRA56054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPly, Android Auto, 4G LTE, Streaming Audio!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Compare at $37075 - Our Price is just $35995!
This Ford Maverick is the perfect compact pickup to match your hybrid lifestyle! This 2022 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This Crew Cab pickup has 53,000 kms. It's iconic silver metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Maverick's trim level is XLT. This game changing Maverick XLT offers an impressive list of features and is equipped with aluminum wheels, a large touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot. Additional features include premium cloth seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 automatic emergency braking, a useful rear view camera, power locking tailgate, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeam assist, cruise control, LED Lights, a front collision mitigation system and the exclusive Ford FLEXBED. The FLEXBED allows you to do more with it's rugged construction and is designed to easily add a bike rack and or a simple wood divider to make those weekend projects a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carply, Android Auto, 4g Lte, Streaming Audio, Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8E39NRA56054.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Automatic Emergency Braking
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
2.91 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
17" painted aluminum wheels
LED Lights
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6 Speakers
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
4G LTE
Apple CarPly
FLEXBED
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK