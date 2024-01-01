$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2022 Honda CR-V
Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,793KM
VIN 2HKRW2H98NH219559
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23RG60A
- Mileage 47,793 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate!
Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2022 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2022 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This stylish 2022 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical 2022 CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 47,793 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. This road trip ready Touring CR-V is equipped with a gorgeous sunroof and luxurious leather seats for an incredible experience every time you slide behind your wheel. You get a remote that controls your sunroof, power liftgate, and power windows for ultimate convenience along with memory seats. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, Honda LaneWatch, and fog lamps. This midsize SUV is ready to make memories with your family, featuring an incredible infotainment system with Navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. That assistance carries to the active safety suite complete with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking, and a driver alertness monitor. Proximity keys with remote start offer awesome convenience, and heated seats make sure you always drive comfy. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.64 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
9 SPEAKERS
Android Auto
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Automatic Braking
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Security (3-year free trial)
HANDS FREE POWER TAILGATE SENSOR
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2022 Honda CR-V