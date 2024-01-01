Menu
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate!

Whether youre in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2022 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2022 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Midland.

This stylish 2022 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether youre a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical 2022 CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 47,793 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-Vs trim level is Touring. This road trip ready Touring CR-V is equipped with a gorgeous sunroof and luxurious leather seats for an incredible experience every time you slide behind your wheel. You get a remote that controls your sunroof, power liftgate, and power windows for ultimate convenience along with memory seats. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, Honda LaneWatch, and fog lamps. This midsize SUV is ready to make memories with your family, featuring an incredible infotainment system with Navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. That assistance carries to the active safety suite complete with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking, and a driver alertness monitor. Proximity keys with remote start offer awesome convenience, and heated seats make sure you always drive comfy. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.64 Axle Ratio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Android Auto

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Automatic Braking
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Security (3-year free trial)
HANDS FREE POWER TAILGATE SENSOR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

