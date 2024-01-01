$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
HYBRID
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
HYBRID
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,466KM
VIN KM8S5DA13NU028475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour T2x
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U294
- Mileage 98,466 KM
Vehicle Description
More than ready for errands or errant turns, this 2022 Santa Fe makes every outing an adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 98,466 kms. It's t2x in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seating Surfaces
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.510 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio/VR Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe