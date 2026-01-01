Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?</strong></p><p>For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.</p><p>Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.</p><p>We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.</p><p>Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.</p><p>Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.</p> <p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Hyundai:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Midland Hyundai, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a> to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit. </p>

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

113,468 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package

Watch This Vehicle
13518500

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package

Location

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

705-540-8015

  1. 13518500
  2. 13518500
  3. 13518500
  4. 13518500
  5. 13518500
  6. 13518500
  7. 13518500
  8. 13518500
  9. 13518500
  10. 13518500
  11. 13518500
  12. 13518500
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,468KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ0NH386991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00U488
  • Mileage 113,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?

For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.

Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.

We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.

Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.

Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.

Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Hyundai:

At Bourgeois Midland Hyundai, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!

Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD w/Trend Package for sale in Midland, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD w/Trend Package 113,468 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson URBAN EDITION AWD for sale in Midland, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson URBAN EDITION AWD 47,199 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom Trail Boss for sale in Midland, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom Trail Boss 66,916 KM $46,995 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-540-XXXX

(click to show)

705-540-8015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

705-540-8015

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe