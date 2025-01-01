Menu
<p>The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Essential in pristine white is a Front Wheel Drive (FWD) SUV that promises a seamless driving experience. With its automatic transmission and efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 187 horsepower at 6100 RPM, this Tucson provides a responsive and comfortable ride.</p> <p>The Tucson's exterior shines with its sleek white finish, complemented by alloy wheels, while the interior boasts a stylish black color scheme, providing an elegant and modern feel. This SUV's interior is designed for comfort and convenience, featuring air conditioning, heated seats, keyless entry, and smart device integration for ultimate user satisfaction.</p> <p>Technological amenities include advanced features like Bluetooth connection for seamless connectivity, a backup camera to enhance your parking capabilities, and a suite of safety options such as brake assist and lane assist to ensure peace of mind for you and your passengers. You'll also appreciate the heated mirrors and heated front seats, making it a perfect match for Canadian winters.</p> <p>If you're in the market for a versatile and reliable SUV that excels in both style and function, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Essential could be the perfect fit for you. Contact our dealership today to learn more and to arrange a test drive.</p> <p><strong>Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?</strong></p><p>For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.</p><p>Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.</p><p>We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.</p><p>Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.</p><p>Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.</p> <p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Hyundai:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Midland Hyundai, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a> to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit. </p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

