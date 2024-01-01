Menu
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key!

Compare at $26562 - Our Price is just $25788!

Whether you need a rugged and ready compact or a capable and fun family car, this 2022 Kia Seltos is ready to fill the role. This 2022 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in Midland.

In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesnt come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 48,595 kms. Its steel gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Seltoss trim level is LX. This Seltos LX provides your family with comfort and safety with modern features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote keyless entry, remote cargo access, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic alert. It also comes with a driver selectable transmission, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Rear Camera.

Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland.

Details Description Features

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

VIN KNDEPCAAXN7314019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00U548
  • Mileage 48,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key!

Compare at $26562 - Our Price is just $25788!

Whether you need a rugged and ready compact or a capable and fun family car, this 2022 Kia Seltos is ready to fill the role. This 2022 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in Midland.

In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 48,595 kms. It's steel gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Seltos's trim level is LX. This Seltos LX provides your family with comfort and safety with modern features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote keyless entry, remote cargo access, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic alert. It also comes with a driver selectable transmission, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Rear Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/



Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
6.052 AXLE RATIO

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
17" Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM 8" Display Audio

