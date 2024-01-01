$49,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
19,495KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2LMPJ8K95NBL17039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Asher Gray Metallic Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,495 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Compare at $51495 - Our Price is just $49995!
Very few crossover SUVs come close to the extreme refinement and opulence this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus offers. This 2022 Lincoln Nautilus is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.This low mileage SUV has just 19,495 kms. It's asher gray metallic clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Nautilus's trim level is Reserve. Heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings, a gorgeous sunroof, and a heated steering wheel offer soothing luxury in this exhilarating Nautilus. A huge touchscreen is just the beginning of a long list of thoughtful technologies including navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a Revel audio system, and 4G Wi-Fi. A hands free liftgate offers incredible convenience while Lincoln Co-Pilot360 with a blind spot information system, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and a handy rearview camera nurture your sense of security. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8K95NBL17039.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Compare at $51495 - Our Price is just $49995!
Very few crossover SUVs come close to the extreme refinement and opulence this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus offers. This 2022 Lincoln Nautilus is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.This low mileage SUV has just 19,495 kms. It's asher gray metallic clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Nautilus's trim level is Reserve. Heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings, a gorgeous sunroof, and a heated steering wheel offer soothing luxury in this exhilarating Nautilus. A huge touchscreen is just the beginning of a long list of thoughtful technologies including navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a Revel audio system, and 4G Wi-Fi. A hands free liftgate offers incredible convenience while Lincoln Co-Pilot360 with a blind spot information system, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and a handy rearview camera nurture your sense of security. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8K95NBL17039.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
3.80 Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain-sensing wipers
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
13 Speakers
Additional Features
Luxury Package
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Auto high-beam headlights
SYNC 3
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Hands Free Liftgate
Collision Mitigation
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Power moonroof: Panoramic Vista Roof
4G Wi-Fi
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
phone as a key
Lincoln Nautilus Elements Package
Prem Lthr-Trimmed Heated/Ventilated Captain Seats
Lincoln Connect
Radio: Revel Audio System w/HD Radio
Wheels: 18" Premium Painted Bright Machined Alum
Navigation system: Includes 3-Year Trial for Connected Navigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 30,967 KM $37,495 + tax & lic
2022 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE 19,495 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 85,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2022 Lincoln Nautilus