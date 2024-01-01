$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT 3RD Row | White Leather Seats | SXM
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT 3RD Row | White Leather Seats | SXM
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
40,715KM
Used
VIN JA4J4VA83NZ608828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Active Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Lane Keeping Assist
This Outlander is the perfect blend of form and function with a muscular and wide stance.
Designed with your family in mind, the Mitsubishi Outlander blends sophistication and convenience with innovative, purposeful technologies. Experience cutting-edge Super All-Wheel Control with up to 6 modes for reliable handling and stability. Featuring a beautifully sculpted exterior, a refine driving experience, and tech rich cabin make for a revolutionary new experience in the SUV segment. For an intuitive driving experience, check out this redesigned 2022 Outlander.
This grey SUV has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outlander's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this premium Outlander GT is a great decision as it comes fully with a massive power sunroof, a power rear liftgate, a larger 9 inch color display that features navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a BOSE premium audio system with streaming audio and a wireless smartphone charger. Get comfortable behind the heated steering wheel with its ultra supportive heated power front seats, tri-zone climate control, a huge digital dash and quilted leather seats. Additional features include active blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control, a FAST?Key remote keyless entry, unique aluminum wheels, heated 2nd row seats, an enhanced suspension with active stability control, lane keep assist, a multi-view camera with rear parking sensors, forward collision alert, front fog lights, 10.8 inch heads?up display for the driver and so much more.
To view and download a brochure open this url http://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Mitsubishi/Outlander/Mitsubishi_US%20Outlander_2022.pdf.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Discount on vehicle represents the Cash Purchase discount applicable and is inclusive of all non-stackable and stackable cash purchase discounts from Nissan Canada and Bourgeois Midland Nissan and is offered in lieu of sub-vented lease or finance rates. To get details on current discounts applicable to this and other vehicles in our inventory for Lease and Finance customer, see a member of our team. Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander