2022 Nissan Altima

33,834 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2022 Nissan Altima

2022 Nissan Altima

Platinum

2022 Nissan Altima

Platinum

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,834KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10545735
  Stock #: 00U506
  VIN: 1N4BL4FW9NN395783

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pearl White
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 33,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Proximity Key, SiriusXM



With impossibly smart tech, this 2022 Altima unlocks the pure joy of driving.

Designed to be impossibly smart, this 2022 Altima is engineered to impress. Incredible style and tech that immediately inspires a confident feeling helps you take control and enjoy driving again. The cabin is a refined environment full of tech that knows your preferences and lets you take control. For a step into what modern sedans can offer, check out this 2022 Altima.

This pearl white sedan has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Altima's trim level is Platinum. The top trim, this Platinum adds heated leather seats, memory settings, interior accent lighting, and Bose premium audio for enhanced luxury, plus the ProPILOT Assist suite of advanced safety features that includes intelligent cruise with stop and go, steering assist, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor, traffic sign recognition, emergency braking, blind spot warning, and rear parking sensors. This trim also adds a moonroof, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, navigation, dual zone temperature control, fog lights, and paddle shifters. Touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a texting assistant provides technology that knows what you like.

To view and download a brochure open this url http://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Nissan/Altima/Nissan_US%20Altima_2022.pdf.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/


See dealer for details.

Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

