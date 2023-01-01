Menu
Low Mileage, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats!

Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!

Compare at $33985 - Our Price is just $32995!

With impossibly smart tech, this 2022 Altima unlocks the pure joy of driving. This 2022 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Designed to be impossibly smart, this 2022 Altima is engineered to impress. Incredible style and tech that immediately inspires a confident feeling helps you take control and enjoy driving again. The cabin is a refined environment full of tech that knows your preferences and lets you take control. For a step into what modern sedans can offer, check out this 2022 Altima.This low mileage sedan has just 15,000 kms. Its pearl white tricoat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Altimas trim level is Platinum. The top trim, this Platinum adds heated leather seats, memory settings, interior accent lighting, and Bose premium audio for enhanced luxury, plus the ProPILOT Assist suite of advanced safety features that includes intelligent cruise with stop and go, steering assist, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor, traffic sign recognition, emergency braking, blind spot warning, and rear parking sensors. This trim also adds a moonroof, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, navigation, dual zone temperature control, fog lights, and paddle shifters. Touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a texting assistant provides technology that knows what you like. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/

At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the regions most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring youll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, weve been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that were ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland.

2022 Nissan Altima

15,000 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

15,000KM
Used
VIN 1N4BL4FWXNN311678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats!

Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!

Compare at $33985 - Our Price is just $32995!

With impossibly smart tech, this 2022 Altima unlocks the pure joy of driving. This 2022 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Designed to be impossibly smart, this 2022 Altima is engineered to impress. Incredible style and tech that immediately inspires a confident feeling helps you take control and enjoy driving again. The cabin is a refined environment full of tech that knows your preferences and lets you take control. For a step into what modern sedans can offer, check out this 2022 Altima.This low mileage sedan has just 15,000 kms. It's pearl white tricoat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Altima's trim level is Platinum. The top trim, this Platinum adds heated leather seats, memory settings, interior accent lighting, and Bose premium audio for enhanced luxury, plus the ProPILOT Assist suite of advanced safety features that includes intelligent cruise with stop and go, steering assist, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor, traffic sign recognition, emergency braking, blind spot warning, and rear parking sensors. This trim also adds a moonroof, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, navigation, dual zone temperature control, fog lights, and paddle shifters. Touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a texting assistant provides technology that knows what you like. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front heated bucket seats
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Leather Appointed Seat Trim

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
360 Camera
SiriusXM
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Navigation system: NissanConnect Navigation
Front collision mitigation
Emergency communication system: NissanConnect EV & Services
Radio: AM/FM w/NissanConnect

