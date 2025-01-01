Menu
<p><strong>Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?</strong></p><p>For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.</p><p>Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.</p><p>We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.</p><p>Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.</p><p>Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.</p> <p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Nissan:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Midland Nissan, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a> to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.</p>

2022 Nissan Murano

48,936 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Murano

AWD PLATINUM

12837658

2022 Nissan Murano

AWD PLATINUM

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,936KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2DS1NC127973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
2022 Nissan Murano