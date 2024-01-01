$24,983+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Qashqai
SV SUNROOF | REMOTE START
2022 Nissan Qashqai
SV SUNROOF | REMOTE START
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
Sale
$24,983
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,954KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW2NW473693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25KC05A
- Mileage 42,954 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
With a smooth and compliant ride, commutes in this attractive Nissan Qashqai will always be pleasurable. This 2022 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Nissan Qashqai offers more than just snazzy styling and approachable dimensions. Under the beautiful exterior lies a carefully engineered powertrain that delivers both optimal efficiency and punchy performance, when needed. Occupants are treated to a well-built interior with solid refinement and intuitive technology, making every journey in the Qashqai an extremely exciting and comforting ride.This SUV has 42,954 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. This upgraded Nissan Qashqai SV sweetens the deal with an express opening glass sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power shade, halogen headlamps with automatic high beams, a sporty heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control with steering, in addition to blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and front emergency braking. Additional features include heated front seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, piano-black interior inserts, a rear-view camera, and a 6-speaker audio system, a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
TBD Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
SiriusXM
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Email Bourgeois Nissan
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Nissan Qashqai