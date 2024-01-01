Menu
<b>Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2022 Rogue has space for all of lifes adventures. This 2022 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2022 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This SUV has 108,932 kms. Its gun metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for the ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, and the 360 degree around view monitor while the dual panel panoramic moonroof, wi-fi, remote start, and Nissan Intelligent Key provide next level comfort and convenience. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2022 Nissan Rogue

108,932 KM

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00U608AA
  • Mileage 108,932 KM

Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2022 Rogue has space for all of life's adventures. This 2022 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2022 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This SUV has 108,932 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for the ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, and the 360 degree around view monitor while the dual panel panoramic moonroof, wi-fi, remote start, and Nissan Intelligent Key provide next level comfort and convenience. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/



Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Apple CarPlay

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
5.604 Axle Ratio

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
18" aluminum alloy wheels

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

MOONROOF
POWER MOONROOF

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

6 Speakers
Android Auto

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
PACKAGE CC00 W/MOONROOF PACKAGE
High Beam Assist
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers

