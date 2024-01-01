$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
94,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFLT7NN195197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Red/black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T999A
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Fog Lamps!
Work, play, and adventure are what the 2022 Ram 1500 was designed to do. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 94,000 kms. It's hydro blue pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. Stepping up to this menacing Ram 1500 Rebel is a great choice as it comes packed with unique aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a leather steering wheel, LED lights, a power rear window and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and streaming audio. It's rebellious nature continues with black-out exterior accents, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper, forward collision warning with active braking, hill decent control, skid plates, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, towing equipment plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT7NN195197.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Forward Collision Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Speed Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front seatback map pockets
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
4-way front headrests
GPS Antenna Input
Apple CarPlay
Hands-Free Phone Communication
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Off-Road Suspension
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Fog Lamps
Trailer Sway Control
Body-colour door handles
Front fog lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Black Exterior Mirrors
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Skid plate
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front wheel independent suspension
LED Lights
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
TOUCHSCREEN
Black Power Trailer Tow Mirrors
SiriusXM
A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group
Quick Order Package 25W Rebel
Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert
Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case
Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop
Cloth/Vinyl Bucket Seats
WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2022 RAM 1500