2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFLTXNN207018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Red/black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T416A
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, SiriusXM, Forward Collision Warning, Skid Plate, Rear Camera, Touchscreen, Tow Hitch, Streaming Audio, LED Lights
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 40,000 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. Stepping up to this menacing Ram 1500 Rebel is a great choice as it comes packed with unique aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a leather steering wheel, LED lights, a power rear window and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and streaming audio. It's rebellious nature continues with black-out exterior accents, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper, forward collision warning with active braking, hill decent control, skid plates, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, towing equipment plus so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLTXNN207018.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front seatback map pockets
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Front heated seats
4-way front headrests
GPS Antenna Input
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Hands-Free Phone Communication
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
USB Mobile Projection
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front wheel independent suspension
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Quick Order Package 25W Rebel
Level 1 Equipment Group
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
Cloth/Vinyl Bucket Seats
Hands-Free Phone & Audio
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2022 RAM 1500