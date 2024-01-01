$33,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Performance
2022 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Performance
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$33,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,330KM
VIN WVW687CD9NW170064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,330 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Compare at $34500 - Our Price is just $33495!
Improvements in stability, precision, and handling grant the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI stellar driving dynamics for everyday comfort. This 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The legendary Volkswagen GTI returns for the 2022 model year, with refined levels of comfort and practicality, while delivering an even more thrilling driving experience, thanks to extensive re-engineering and sophisticated technology. The heavily refreshed front fascia features aggressively restyled headlights with a reworked front bumper for improved performance and aerodynamics. Panels and surfaces are built and trimmed with high-quality materials, with a full suite of innovative safety and infotainment technology. This hatchback has 52,330 kms. It's moonstone gray in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is Performance. Sitting atop the GTI range, this Performance trim comes fully decked with plush heated and ventilated leather seats with power and memory functions, a premium audio system, a crisp heads-up display unit, a fully digital 10.25 inch instrument cluster, and a vivid 8 inch infotainment screen bundled with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED lights with high beam assist, parking assist, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, tri-zone climate control, and wireless charging, among others. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Hud.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
7 Speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
HUD
LED Lights
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces
High Beam Assist
WHEELS: 8J X 19" ADELAIDE ALLOY
Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included)
Radio: Discover Pro w/10" Touchscreen Navigation
Heated/Ventilated Front Sport Seats
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$33,495
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2022 Volkswagen Golf