2023 Ford Bronco
2023 Ford Bronco
Big Bend
17,121KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10545702
- Stock #: PT0432
- VIN: 1FMDE5BH1PLB05444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eruption Green Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads with this stylish yet remarkably capable 2023 Ford Bronco. This 2023 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2023 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades, and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2023 Ford Bronco!This SUV has 17,121 kms. It's eruption green metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Big Bend. This Bronco Big Bend comes with unique aluminum wheels with a full-size spare, front fog lamps and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, in addition to fantastic standard features such as off-roading suspension, a comprehensive terrain management system with switchable drive modes, a manual targa composite 1st row sunroof, a manual convertible hard top with fixed rollover protection, a flip-up rear window, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Connectivity is handled by an 8-inch LCD screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include towing equipment including trailer sway control, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof, Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE5BH1PLB05444.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Remote Start System
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Auxiliary Switches
Connected Navigation
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Forward collision alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Off-Road Suspension
4.46 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
Wheels: 17" Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Package
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear-View Camera
Front wheel independent suspension
cargo area protector
Auto high-beam headlights
Ambient footwell lighting
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Lane-Keeping System
Ford Co-Pilot360
SiriusXM Radio w/360L
SYNC 4
Pre-Collision Assist w/Automatic Emergency Braking
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
POWDER COATED TUBE STEP
Front Row Heated Seats
EQUIPMENT GROUP 222A MID PACKAGE
NAVIGATION REMOVAL
Front & Rear Floor Liners w/o Carpet Floor Mats
RADIO: 6 SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER DELETE
MARINE GRADE VINYL BUCKET SEATS
Forward collision: Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection mitigation
2-Door Intelligent Access w/Lock/Unlock
Dr & Pass Illuminated Sliding Visor Vanity Mirrors
Power Outlet - Back Side of Centre Floor Console
