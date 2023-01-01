2023 Ford Bronco

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 1 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10545702

10545702 Stock #: PT0432

PT0432 VIN: 1FMDE5BH1PLB05444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eruption Green Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 17,121 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Remote Start System Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Leather shift knob Auxiliary Switches Connected Navigation Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes REAR CAMERA ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Forward collision alert Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Off-Road Suspension 4.46 Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Front license plate bracket Front fog lights Wheels: 17" Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Tow Package Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 7 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Integrated roll-over protection Rear-View Camera Front wheel independent suspension cargo area protector Auto high-beam headlights Ambient footwell lighting Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM Emergency communication system: 911 Assist Lane-Keeping System Ford Co-Pilot360 SiriusXM Radio w/360L SYNC 4 Pre-Collision Assist w/Automatic Emergency Braking AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L POWDER COATED TUBE STEP Front Row Heated Seats EQUIPMENT GROUP 222A MID PACKAGE NAVIGATION REMOVAL Front & Rear Floor Liners w/o Carpet Floor Mats RADIO: 6 SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER DELETE MARINE GRADE VINYL BUCKET SEATS Forward collision: Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection mitigation 2-Door Intelligent Access w/Lock/Unlock Dr & Pass Illuminated Sliding Visor Vanity Mirrors Power Outlet - Back Side of Centre Floor Console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.