2023 Ford Bronco
Badlands
2023 Ford Bronco
Badlands
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
15,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMEE5DP2PLB22875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Azure Gray Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Carrying on the legendary legacy, this 2023 Ford Bronco defies all odds to take you on the best of adventures off-road. This 2023 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2023 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades, and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2023 Ford Bronco!This low mileage SUV has just 15,000 kms. It's azure gray metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Badlands. Go the distance over any terrain in this Bronco Badlands, with even more undercarriage protection, robust Bilstein shock absorbers, front active anti-roll bars, front and rear tow hooks, and an assortment of upfitter switches. The seats are lined with marine-grade vinyl, with rubber floor covering, for easy rinsing after your intense off-road sessions. Other features include a manual convertible top with fixed rollover protection, a flip-up rear window, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Connectivity is handled by an 8-inch LCD screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include towing equipment including trailer sway control, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP2PLB22875.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Forward collision alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Off-Road Suspension
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Package
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Keyless Entry Keypad
Front license plate bracket
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Front wheel independent suspension
LED Lights
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
SiriusXM Radio w/360L
SYNC 4
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Front Row Top Panels & Door Storage Bags
CARBONIZED GREY MOULDED-IN-COLOUR HARD TOP
EQUIPMENT GROUP 334A LUX PACKAGE
Hard Top Sound Deadening Headliner (DISC)
Wheels: 17" Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum (DISC)
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2023 Ford Bronco