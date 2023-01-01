$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
- Listing ID: 10137471
- Stock #: 23T292A
- VIN: 3FMCR9D92PRD05277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T292A
- Mileage 5,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Cactus Gray
4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF Canada! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com.
