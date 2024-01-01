$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Base
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Base
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,900KM
Used
VIN 1FDWE4FK5PDD28296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # MT0623
- Mileage 62,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
This E-Series has quite an impressive history behind it, but don't let it distract you from the modern tech and capability. This 2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With a punchy and capable powertrain, an accommodating cabin, and a highly customizable chassis, this E-Series Cutaway was built ready for any task. It can take on a wide variety of duties for commercial use with ease because that's what it was designed to do. Check it out today and make it your perfect workhorse.This van has 62,900 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 7.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FDWE4FK5PDD28296.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Driver & front passenger airbags
Dual front impact airbags
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
4.56 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
GVWR: 6,577 kgs (14,500 lbs) Payload Package
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
2 Speakers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Exterior
16" x 6" white painted steel wheels
Additional Features
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Vinyl Buckets
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock Display & 2 Speakers
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway