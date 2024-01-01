$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford Expedition
Limited
2023 Ford Expedition
Limited
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMJU2A85PEA38857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
This Ford Expedition is the class leader in almost every category, from comfort to towing and everything in between! This 2023 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road. This low mileage SUV has just 13,500 kms. It's star white tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. This Expedition Limited steps things up with leather-trimmed ventilated and heated front captains chairs with power adjustment, an express open/close glass sunroof with a power sunshade, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control, and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. Other amazing standard features include a 12-inch infotainment screen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SYNC 4 wireless phone connectivity, running boards, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with push button start, smart device remote engine start, 40/20/40 folding split-bench 2nd row seats, and 3rd row 60/40 split-bench seats. Road safety is assured thanks to Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and Ford's Mykey system with a top speed limiter and audio volume limiter. Additional features include class IV towing equipment with trailer sway control and a trailer wiring harness, four 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, a garage door transmitter, front and rear cupholders, dual-zone front climate control with rear separate controls, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2A85PEA38857.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
This Ford Expedition is the class leader in almost every category, from comfort to towing and everything in between! This 2023 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road. This low mileage SUV has just 13,500 kms. It's star white tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. This Expedition Limited steps things up with leather-trimmed ventilated and heated front captains chairs with power adjustment, an express open/close glass sunroof with a power sunshade, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control, and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. Other amazing standard features include a 12-inch infotainment screen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SYNC 4 wireless phone connectivity, running boards, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with push button start, smart device remote engine start, 40/20/40 folding split-bench 2nd row seats, and 3rd row 60/40 split-bench seats. Road safety is assured thanks to Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and Ford's Mykey system with a top speed limiter and audio volume limiter. Additional features include class IV towing equipment with trailer sway control and a trailer wiring harness, four 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, a garage door transmitter, front and rear cupholders, dual-zone front climate control with rear separate controls, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2A85PEA38857.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
12 Speakers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Pedal memory
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
SiriusXM w/360L
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
Ford Co-Pilot360
4G Wi-Fi
3.73 NON-LIMITED-SLIP REAR AXLE
Reverse Brake Assist
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
CONTINUOUS CONTROLLED DAMPING (CCD)
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
WHEELS: 20" BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM
360-Degree Camera w/Trailer Reverse Guidance
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Vent Front Captain's Chairs
360-DEGREE CAMERA W/SPLIT VIEW
2ND ROW POWER WINDOWS REMOVAL
Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors w/Autofold
26mm Engine Radiator
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH PACKAGE
WHEELS: 22" 12-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
Navigation system: Connected Navigation
Hands-Free Foot-Activated Feature Removal (DISC)
Bright Chrome Bars Grille
Magnetic-Painted Power Deployable Running Boards
Heavy-Duty Independent Suspension
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 66,123 KM $82,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat *5.0L V8, MOONROOF, 4" LIFT KIT* 64,000 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Explorer Platinum 4,001 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2023 Ford Expedition