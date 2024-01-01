$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT DRW
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT DRW
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,557KM
VIN 1FT8X3DT2PEC14876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,557 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, Ford Co-Pilot360, Heavy Duty Suspension, Tow Package!
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This low mileage sought after diesel Super Cab 4X4 pickup has just 18,557 kms. It's agate black metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. This XLT trim steps things up with aluminum wheels, front fog lamps with automatic high beams, a power-adjustable driver's seat, three 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, beefy suspension thanks to heavy-duty dampers and robust axles, class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, manual extendable trailer-style side mirrors, box-side steps, and cargo box illumination. Additional features include an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 5G mobile hotspot internet access, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, Ford Co-pilot360, Heavy Duty Suspension, Tow Package, Apple Carplay, 5g Wi-fi.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8X3DT2PEC14876.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Passenger cancellable airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Remote Start System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Heavy Duty Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
DUAL 68 AH AGM 750 CCA BATTERIES
410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Package
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front license plate bracket
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Sync
Heated Door Mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio
SiriusXM
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE
LED BOX LIGHTING
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
FIXED REAR-WINDOW W/DEFROST
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
POWER-ADJUSTABLE GAS & BRAKE PEDALS
BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360
Tow technology package
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
Pro Trailer Hitch Assist
360-DEGREE CAMERA PACKAGE
WHEELS: 17" POLISHED ALUMINUM MACHINED FINISH
5G Wi-Fi
Black Platform Running Boards (DISC)
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
2023 Ford F-350