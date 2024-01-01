$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty King Ranch DRW
2023 Ford F-350
Super Duty King Ranch DRW
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
Used
34,931KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT1PED84486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,931 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Running Boards, B&O Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, HUD, Lane Keep Assist!
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 34,931 kms. It's agate black metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is King Ranch. The King Ranch delivers an even more luxurious experience, with power running boards, adaptive cruise control, a driver's heads-up display and retractable rear steps, along with King-Ranch leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a sonorous 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and two 120-volt AC power outlets. This truck is also ready to get busy, with equipment such as class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, beefy suspension with heavy duty shock absorbers, power extendable trailer style mirrors, up-fitter switches, and LED headlights with front fog lamps and automatic high beams. Connectivity is handled by a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Ford Co-Pilot360 with a surround camera and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and a cargo bed camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Running Boards, B&o Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hud, Lane Keep Assist, Navigation, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT1PED84486.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Heavy Duty Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Package
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Exterior
Rear Step Bumper
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
HUD
Ford Co-Pilot360
B&O Sound System
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
2023 Ford F-350