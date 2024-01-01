$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun and Tech
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun and Tech
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,000KM
VIN KMHLM4AG5PU443781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fluid Metal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT0770AA
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto!
Full of cutting edge technology and brimming with bold style, this 2023 Elantra is more than just an affordable family sedan. This 2023 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2023 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This sedan has 52,000 kms. It's fluid metal in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun and Tech. This Sun and Tech Package adds a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, and a few more subtle tech features. This Preferred Elantra is a great choice if you want a more convenient car that comes with proximity keys that allow hands free cargo access, and a safer drive with blind spot and rear collision assist. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward collision assist, driver monitoring, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Dark Metallic Gray Alloy
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3/HD Audio System
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2023 Hyundai Elantra