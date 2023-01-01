$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX50
sport
11,757KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Sculpted lines, swooping curves and a wide, dynamic stance make this QX50 as fulfilling to look at as it is to drive.
With stylish exterior looks and an upscale interior, this Infiniti QX50 rubs shoulders with the best luxury crossovers in the segment. Focusing on engaging on-road dynamics with dazzling styling, the QX50 is a fantastic option for those in pursuit of cutting-edge refinement. The interior exudes unpretentious luxury, with a suite of smart tech that ensures you're always connected and safe when on the road.
This blue SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX50's trim level is SPORT. This Sport trim steps things up with ventilated and heated leather-trimmed seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, inbuilt navigation, an express open/close dual panel sunroof with slide and tilt function and a power sunshade, and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio speaker with active noise cancellation. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, programmable LED headlights with high beam assist, wireless mobile device charging, and two HD center screens handling infotainment and HVAC duties, with the former bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, Siri Eyes Free, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is taken care of thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, an aerial view camera system, predictive forward collision warning with forward emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, front and rear collision mitigation, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
