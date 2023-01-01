2023 Infiniti QX50

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 7 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10545729

10545729 Stock #: 00U507

00U507 VIN: 3PCAJ5FB2PF105268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,757 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.