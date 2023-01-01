Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Infiniti QX50

11,757 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

Contact Seller
2023 Infiniti QX50

2023 Infiniti QX50

sport

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Infiniti QX50

sport

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

  1. 10545729
  2. 10545729
  3. 10545729
  4. 10545729
  5. 10545729
  6. 10545729
  7. 10545729
  8. 10545729
  9. 10545729
  10. 10545729
  11. 10545729
  12. 10545729
  13. 10545729
  14. 10545729
  15. 10545729
  16. 10545729
  17. 10545729
  18. 10545729
  19. 10545729
  20. 10545729
  21. 10545729
  22. 10545729
  23. 10545729
  24. 10545729
  25. 10545729
  26. 10545729
  27. 10545729
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10545729
  • Stock #: 00U507
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5FB2PF105268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi, 360 Camera, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Clima



Sculpted lines, swooping curves and a wide, dynamic stance make this QX50 as fulfilling to look at as it is to drive.

With stylish exterior looks and an upscale interior, this Infiniti QX50 rubs shoulders with the best luxury crossovers in the segment. Focusing on engaging on-road dynamics with dazzling styling, the QX50 is a fantastic option for those in pursuit of cutting-edge refinement. The interior exudes unpretentious luxury, with a suite of smart tech that ensures you're always connected and safe when on the road.

This blue SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our QX50's trim level is SPORT. This Sport trim steps things up with ventilated and heated leather-trimmed seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, inbuilt navigation, an express open/close dual panel sunroof with slide and tilt function and a power sunshade, and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio speaker with active noise cancellation. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, programmable LED headlights with high beam assist, wireless mobile device charging, and two HD center screens handling infotainment and HVAC duties, with the former bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, Siri Eyes Free, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is taken care of thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, an aerial view camera system, predictive forward collision warning with forward emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, front and rear collision mitigation, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/


See dealer for details.

Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan

2019 Nissan Rogue AW...
 36,560 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V EX ...
 162,818 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan 370Z Tou...
 12,073 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

Call Dealer

705-540-XXXX

(click to show)

705-540-8010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory