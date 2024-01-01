$22,007+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Rio
5-Door LX+ - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2023 Kia Rio
5-Door LX+ - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$22,007
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,694KM
VIN 3KPA25AD9PE514203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPORTY BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24TC70AA
- Mileage 56,694 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls!
Compare at $22667 - Our Price is just $22007!
With a confident stance and sporty attitude, this Rio 5 is more than a basic compact hatch. This 2023 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Smoothly zip through day in this fun, versatile, and adaptable Rio5, a versatile compact hatchback. Stuffed with a surprising amount of tech, this Rio 5 often feels like more than just a compact hatchback, seamlessly helping you with your agenda in a confident and cool way. For an easy and convenient hatch that always has your back, this Rio 5 is an easy choice. This hatchback has 56,694 kms. It's sporty blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rio 5-door's trim level is LX+. This Rio5 LX+ is generously equipped with heated front seats, power rear windows, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, front and rear cupholders, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system and steering wheel audio controls. Additional features also include proximity keyless entry, key fob rear cargo access, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Exterior parking camera rear
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
$22,007
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2023 Kia Rio