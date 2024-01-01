$66,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
2023 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$66,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,826KM
VIN 5LM5J7XC5PGL17780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,826 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Navigation!
Compare at $69005 - Our Price is just $66995!
Everything about this 2023 Lincoln Aviator was built to impress, from its exclusive wheels to its decked out and stylish interior. This 2023 Lincoln Aviator is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With a stylish exterior, a plush cabin, and a pair of potent powertrains, this 2023 Lincoln Aviator offers nearly the same luxury experience as the larger Navigator, but its more compact, mid-size dimensions make it easier to live with. This Aviator is all about quiet comfort; its ride is compliant and its driving demeanor relaxed, no matter the conditions.This SUV has 32,826 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Aviator's trim level is Reserve. This Aviator Reserve features a dual row sunroof, heated and cooled premium leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, remote start, and a proximity key with proximity cargo access. Stay connected with modern features such as SYNC 3 infotainment system with voice command and touchscreen, navigation, wi-fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Revel Audio System. If that isnt enough for you, this luxury midsize SUV also comes with a dual exhaust, adaptive suspension, permanent locking hubs, aluminum alloy wheels, chrome accents, automatic LED headlamps, Lincoln Co-Pilot 360, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and a 360 camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Collision Mitigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LM5J7XC5PGL17780.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Cabin Particulate & Odour Filter
Heated & Ventilated 2nd Row Outboard Seats
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
3.58 axle ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Heated VisioBlade Wipers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Rear Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
14 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Audio memory
HVAC memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Ventilated rear seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
360 Camera
WHEELS: 20" BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM
Collision Mitigation
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Wi-Fi
PREMIUM LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
Elements Package Plus
Auto Heated & Ventilated Driver & Passenger Seats
Radio: Revel Audio System w/14 Speakers & HD Radio
SYNC 3 Communication & Entertainment System
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$66,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2023 Lincoln Aviator