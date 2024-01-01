$50,102+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Leaf
SV PLUS - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
2023 Nissan Leaf
SV PLUS - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$50,102
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
VIN 1N4CZ1CV4PC560926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal, Prima-tex Appointed Seat Trim
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Electric Vehicle, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!
There's never been a better time than now to go green with a nearly-new 2023 Nissan Leaf from Bourgeois Midland Nissan. The discounts are deep. Save a total of $8991 off the purchase, lease or finance of a 2023 Leaf. Discount includes the $5000 Federal Go This 2023 Leaf proves that electric driving never has to sacrifice comfort or convenience.
Bold lines and distinctive touches throughout the cabin of this 2023 Nissan Leaf prove that electric driving was always meant to be exciting. A simply amazing experience like no other, this 2023 Nissan Leaf lets you enjoy pure driving joy, and at the flip of a switch will give you the freedom to enjoy a scenic ride with confident active safety features. Never sacrifice comfort, convenience, or fun again with this 2023 Nissan Leaf.
This pearl white hatchback has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor engine.
Our LEAF's trim level is SV PLUS. This fully electric Leaf SV Plus makes every trip better with enhanced connectivity features like NissanConnect EV with touchscreen and navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This roomy family hatch helps you drive with confidence thanks to a bigger battery and a safety suite featuring collision mitigation, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, distance pacing with stop and go, and a 360 degree camera. Other great features include heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key, push button start, automatic air conditioning, alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Electric Vehicle, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
Discount on vehicle represents the Cash Purchase discount applicable and is inclusive of all non-stackable and stackable cash purchase discounts from Nissan Canada and Bourgeois Midland Nissan and is offered in lieu of sub-vented lease or finance rates.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way lumbar
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
TIRES: 17"
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Single Reduction Gear
8.19 Axle Ratio
Engine: 160kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
360 Camera
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Electric Vehicle
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 11 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 60 kWh Capacity
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
$50,102
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2023 Nissan Leaf