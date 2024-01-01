$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Sentra
SR Low KM | Premium PKG | Bose
2023 Nissan Sentra
SR Low KM | Premium PKG | Bose
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
90KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB8DV1PY278699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White TriCoat/Super Black
- Interior Colour SPORT
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U552
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key!
Dynamic performance in every curve and presence in every line, this 2023 Sentra is ready to step up. This 2023 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Midland.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2023 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This low mileage sedan has just 90 kms. It's aspen white tricoat/super black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SR. This sporty Sentra SR rewards you with an express open/close glass sunroof, black alloy wheels, unique body styling, power heated side mirrors, LED headlights with front fog lamps, and a dark chrome grille. Occupants are also treated to sport cloth trim with orange stitching, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual zone front air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Additional features include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Forward collision alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Sunroof
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Trim
Sport Cloth Seat Trim
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
18" black alloy wheels
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Email Bourgeois Nissan
2023 Nissan Sentra