Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key!</b><br> <br> Dynamic performance in every curve and presence in every line, this 2023 Sentra is ready to step up. This 2023 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2023 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This low mileage sedan has just 90 kms. Its aspen white tricoat/super black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sentras trim level is SR. This sporty Sentra SR rewards you with an express open/close glass sunroof, black alloy wheels, unique body styling, power heated side mirrors, LED headlights with front fog lamps, and a dark chrome grille. Occupants are also treated to sport cloth trim with orange stitching, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual zone front air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Additional features include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2023 Nissan Sentra

90 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Sentra

SR Low KM | Premium PKG | Bose

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Sentra

SR Low KM | Premium PKG | Bose

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

  1. 10958273
  2. 10958273
  3. 10958273
  4. 10958273
  5. 10958273
  6. 10958273
  7. 10958273
  8. 10958273
  9. 10958273
  10. 10958273
  11. 10958273
  12. 10958273
  13. 10958273
  14. 10958273
  15. 10958273
  16. 10958273
  17. 10958273
  18. 10958273
  19. 10958273
  20. 10958273
  21. 10958273
  22. 10958273
  23. 10958273
  24. 10958273
  25. 10958273
  26. 10958273
  27. 10958273
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB8DV1PY278699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White TriCoat/Super Black
  • Interior Colour SPORT
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00U552
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key!

Dynamic performance in every curve and presence in every line, this 2023 Sentra is ready to step up. This 2023 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Midland.

More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2023 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This low mileage sedan has just 90 kms. It's aspen white tricoat/super black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sentra's trim level is SR. This sporty Sentra SR rewards you with an express open/close glass sunroof, black alloy wheels, unique body styling, power heated side mirrors, LED headlights with front fog lamps, and a dark chrome grille. Occupants are also treated to sport cloth trim with orange stitching, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual zone front air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Additional features include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/



Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Forward collision alert
Front Pedestrian Braking

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Sunroof
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Trim

Sport Cloth Seat Trim

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
18" black alloy wheels
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS Winter Tires | Perfect First Car! for sale in Midland, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS Winter Tires | Perfect First Car! 86,191 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE Sunroof | Heated Seats | SXM for sale in Midland, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE Sunroof | Heated Seats | SXM 103,605 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey R/T Low KM | Heated Leather Seats | SXM for sale in Midland, ON
2015 Dodge Journey R/T Low KM | Heated Leather Seats | SXM 69,751 KM $17,488 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

Call Dealer

705-540-XXXX

(click to show)

705-540-8010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Sentra