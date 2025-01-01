Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?</strong></p><p>For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.</p><p>Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.</p><p>We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.</p><p>Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.</p><p>Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.</p> <p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Hyundai:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Midland Hyundai, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a> to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit. </p>

2023 Toyota RAV4

33,745 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12695781

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD

Location

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

705-540-8015

  1. 12695781
  2. 12695781
  3. 12695781
  4. 12695781
  5. 12695781
  6. 12695781
  7. 12695781
  8. 12695781
  9. 12695781
  10. 12695781
  11. 12695781
  12. 12695781
  13. 12695781
  14. 12695781
  15. 12695781
  16. 12695781
  17. 12695781
  18. 12695781
  19. 12695781
  20. 12695781
  21. 12695781
  22. 12695781
  23. 12695781
  24. 12695781
  25. 12695781
  26. 12695781
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,745KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV3PW167756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?

For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.

Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.

We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.

Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.

Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.

Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Hyundai:

At Bourgeois Midland Hyundai, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!

Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Used 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY AWD for sale in Midland, ON
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY AWD 53,168 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Midland, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 87,346 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD for sale in Midland, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD 149,779 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-540-XXXX

(click to show)

705-540-8015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

705-540-8015

2023 Toyota RAV4