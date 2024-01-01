$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford Explorer
ST
2024 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,964KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC0RGA07755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT0862
- Mileage 15,964 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Suspension, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Hello. This 2024 Ford Explorer is for sale today in Midland.
This SUV has 15,964 kms. It's star white tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is ST. With the ultimate mix of practicality and performance, this red-hot Explorer ST packs an uprated power unit and sport-tuned suspension, along with bespoke aluminum wheels, unique exterior styling accents, and sporty heated and ventilated leather bucket seats with ST badging and stitching. Other features also include an uprated towing package with a wiring harness and trailer sway control, smart device remote engine start, a power liftgate for cargo access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3 and bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. Road safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking, evasion assist, rear collision mitigation, and a 360 aerial view camera system. Additional equipment includes LED lights with automatic high beams, 4G LTE mobile internet hotspot access, 3 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, proximity keyless entry with a keypad, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC0RGA07755.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
Sport steering wheel
Apple CarPlay
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Forward collision alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Seating
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
WHEELS: 21" ALUMINUM
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Package
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
12 Speakers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Steering wheel memory
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3rd row seats: bench
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
360 Camera
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
4G WiFi
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
2ND ROW 35/30/35 BENCH W/E-Z ENTRY & ARMREST
Cargo Area Management System
2 Additional Speakers
FRONT & 2ND ROWS FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET FLOOR MATS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A HIGH PACKAGE
Cargo Well Rubber Mat
Front & 2nd Rows Black Carpet Floor Mats
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT CREDIT
Leather Trimmed Sport Captain's Chairs
360-DEGREE CAMERA CREDIT
REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST CREDIT
10.1" LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2024 Ford Explorer