2024 Ford F-150

90 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

Used
90KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW3L82RFC25431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Ford F-150