2024 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
Used
90KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW3L82RFC25431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
2024 Ford F-150