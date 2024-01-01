Menu
2024 Ford F-450

150 KM

Details Features

$97,012

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW XLT 4WD CREW CAB 8' BOX

11992521

2024 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW XLT 4WD CREW CAB 8' BOX

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$97,012

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W4DM4REF83162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T1094
  • Mileage 150 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

