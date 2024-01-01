$97,012+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-450
Super Duty DRW XLT 4WD CREW CAB 8' BOX
2024 Ford F-450
Super Duty DRW XLT 4WD CREW CAB 8' BOX
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$97,012
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W4DM4REF83162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T1094
- Mileage 150 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2024 Ford F-450