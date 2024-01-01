$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford MAVERICK
Lariat
2024 Ford MAVERICK
Lariat
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
Used
14,300KM
VIN 3FTTW8R94RRA55012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, FLEXBED!
Built for people with things to do, this Ford Maverick is ready to get it done. This 2024 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done!This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 14,300 kms. It's atlas blue metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Maverick's trim level is Lariat. Offering even more comfort and convenience, this Maverick Lariat features heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, ActiveX synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Also standard is a configurable cargo box, to allow for even more storage versatility. Additional standard equipment includes towing equipment with trailer sway control, full folding rear bench seats, an underbody-stored spare wheel, and cargo box lights. Convenience and connectivity features include cruise control with steering wheel controls, front and rear cupholders, power rear windows, remote keyless entry, mobile hotspot internet access, and a 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Flexbed, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8R94RRA55012.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Forward collision alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Axle ratio: 3.63
GVWR: 2,295 kgs (5,060 lbs) Payload Package
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front license plate bracket
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Package
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
8 speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Bedliner
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Synthetic Leather Seats
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Trail Control
Off-Road Tuned Suspension
Off-Road Screen in Cluster
4G Wi-Fi
Front & Rear All Weather Floor Mats
EQUIPMENT GROUP 500A STANDARD
RADIO: B&O PREMIUM AUDIO W/8-SPEAKERS
Cargo Box Lighting
FLEXBED
ActiveX Front Bucket Seats
WHEELS: 18" MACHINED FACE BRIGHT ALUMINUM
Wheels: 17" Machined-Face Tarnished Dark Aluminum
Hood & Lower Door Carbonized Grey Graphic Decal
Advanced Part-Time AWD w/4WD Locking
Front Bumper w/Improved Approach Angle
Tremor Box Decals & Badges
Fender Vent w/Tremor Orange Accents
Unique Style Upper Grille w/Tremor Orange Accents
Black Chrome Headlamps
Tremor Instrument Panel & Floor Console Accents
Unique Front & Rear Ford Logos
High Flow Engine Radiator
Front Skid Plate for Underbody Protection
Black Chrome Taillamps
Heavy-Duty Transmission Cooler
Front Tow Hooks w/Orange Painted Accent
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
