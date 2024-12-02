2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!



Discounted price reflects all OEM programs, $5000 iZEV rebate for customers that choose to purchase or lease their Mach-E over 48 months as well as $2000 in Bourgeois Bonus Discounts. Greetings.



This grabber blue metallic SUV has a single speed transmission and is powered by a DUAL EMOTOR (FRONT/REAR) (99U) engine.

Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Select AWD. With an additional electric motor, this Mach-E Select AWD also comes standard with a fast charging system, LED lights with automatic high beams, ActiveX bucket seats with driver seat power adjustment and lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot internet access, and an expansive 15.5-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is taken care of by a host of features including adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring and pre-collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, driver monitoring alert, evasive steering assist, an aerial view camera system, and Ford's Mykey system. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, proximity key with push button start, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ford Co-pilot360.

View the original window sticker for this vehicle with this url http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK1SU8RMA31385.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/


5.99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2024-12-02. See dealer for details.

Discover a pressure-free buying experience at Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, where integrity and family values drive our 78-year legacy. As a trusted, family-owned and operated dealership, we prioritize your comfort and satisfaction above all else. Our no pressure showroom is lead by a team who is passionate about understanding your needs and preferences. Located on the shores of Georgian Bay, our dealership offers more than just vehiclesit's an experience rooted in community, trust and transparency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E