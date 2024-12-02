$63,714+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E
SELECT AWD
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E
SELECT AWD
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$63,714
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK1SU8RMA31385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Discounted price reflects all OEM programs, $5000 iZEV rebate for customers that choose to purchase or lease their Mach-E over 48 months as well as $2000 in Bourgeois Bonus Discounts. Greetings.
This grabber blue metallic SUV has a single speed transmission and is powered by a DUAL EMOTOR (FRONT/REAR) (99U) engine.
Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Select AWD. With an additional electric motor, this Mach-E Select AWD also comes standard with a fast charging system, LED lights with automatic high beams, ActiveX bucket seats with driver seat power adjustment and lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot internet access, and an expansive 15.5-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is taken care of by a host of features including adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring and pre-collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, driver monitoring alert, evasive steering assist, an aerial view camera system, and Ford's Mykey system. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, proximity key with push button start, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ford Co-pilot360.
View the original window sticker for this vehicle with this url http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK1SU8RMA31385.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
5.99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2024-12-02. See dealer for details.
Discount on vehicle represents the Cash Purchase discount applicable and is inclusive of all non-stackable and stackable cash purchase discounts from Ford of Canada and Bourgeois Motors Ford and is offered in lieu of sub-vented lease or finance rates. To get details on current discounts applicable to this and other vehicles in our inventory for Lease and Finance customer, see a member of our team. Discover a pressure-free buying experience at Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, where integrity and family values drive our 78-year legacy. As a trusted, family-owned and operated dealership, we prioritize your comfort and satisfaction above all else. Our no pressure showroom is lead by a team who is passionate about understanding your needs and preferences. Located on the shores of Georgian Bay, our dealership offers more than just vehiclesit's an experience rooted in community, trust and transparency. Trust us to provide personalized service, a diverse range of quality new Ford vehicles, and a seamless journey to finding your perfect car. Join our family at Bourgeois Motors Ford and let us redefine the way you shop for your next vehicle.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$63,714
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E