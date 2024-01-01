$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,231KM
VIN 1GTUUHE80RZ128198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Massage Seats, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display!
This 2024 Sierra 1500 is engineered for ultra-premium comfort, offering high-tech upgrades, beautiful styling, authentic materials and thoughtfully crafted details. This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 23,231 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali Ultimate. This unmistakable GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate comes fully loaded with luxurious full grain leather seats and authentic open-pore wood trim, a signature Denali Vader chrome grille and exclusive aluminum wheels, plus a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 12-speaker Bose audio system, SiriusXM, and a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this stunning pickup truck also features heated and cooled front seats and heated second row seats, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, ultrasonic parking sensors, an HD surround vision camera, heads up display, trailer blind spot detection plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Massage Seats, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
universal home remote
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Forward Collision Warning
Forward collision alert
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Front Pedestrian Braking
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Buckle to Drive
Trailer Camera Provisions
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
170 amp alternator
Hitch Guidance
Auto-locking rear differential
Hitch View
Seating
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Step Bumper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
perimeter lighting
deep-tinted glass
Front rain-sensing wipers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Package
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose premium audio
12 Speakers
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Bedliner
Park Assist
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Trailering Package
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Head up display
Ultrasonic front & rear park assist
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
LED Lights
Chrome Recovery Hooks
3.23 Rear Axle Ratio
Driver memory
Auto high-beam headlights
360 Camera
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry)
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
SiriusXM w/360L
Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning
Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering
OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable
Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking
Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
MULTI-COLOUR 15" DIAGONAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Bed View Camera
HD SURROUND VISION
LED Cargo Area Lighting
KEYLESS OPEN & START
Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable
Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down
Power Rear Windows w/Express Down
120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet
IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off
Power Front Passenger Windows w/Express Up/Down
Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger
Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats
Floor-Mounted Centre Console
GMC Connected Access Capable
Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seating
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Heavy-Duty Air Filter
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable
Denali Premium Suspension w/Adaptive Ride Control
Premium audio system: Premium GMC Infotainment System
In-Vehicle Trailering System App
2 Charge/Data USB Ports Inside Centre Console
Radio: Premium GMC Infotainment Audio System
Power Rake & Telescoping Steering Column
16-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar
16-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar
Bose Premium Series w/12-Speaker System
2 Charge-Only Rear USB Ports
Full Grain Leather Seat Trim
120-Volt Interior Power Outlet
Wheels: 22" 7-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined
Spray-On Pickup Bedliner w/Denali Logo
MultiPro Tailgate Audio System by Kicker (LPO)
Dual Active Exhaust
Vader Chrome Header w/Signature Denali Grille
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2024 GMC Sierra 1500