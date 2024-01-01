$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury - Cooled Seats - Navigation
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury - Cooled Seats - Navigation
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,265KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMP4DGL4RH006942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Serenity White
- Interior Colour Pecan Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U287
- Mileage 4,265 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel!
New Arrival! This 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This low mileage SUV has just 4,265 kms. It's serenity white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Luxury. This Santa FE Luxury steps things up with inbuilt navigation, ventilated and heated front seats, a dual panel sunroof and a 360 camera system. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and a 12.3-inch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and front and rear collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
New Arrival! This 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This low mileage SUV has just 4,265 kms. It's serenity white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Luxury. This Santa FE Luxury steps things up with inbuilt navigation, ventilated and heated front seats, a dual panel sunroof and a 360 camera system. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and a 12.3-inch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and front and rear collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seating Surfaces
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.316 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Alloy
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
360 Camera
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Radio: Infotainment Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Essential AWD - Heated Seats 49,713 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate - HUD - Premium Audio 803 KM $57,900 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Low Mileage 23,913 KM $24,220 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe