$32,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson
TREND AWD
2024 Hyundai Tucson
TREND AWD
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U540
- Mileage 22,798 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend AWD in elegant white is ready to elevate your driving with its capable all-wheel-drive system and smooth automatic transmission. This SUV promises a confident ride, making it perfect for navigating any season or road condition.
Step inside to discover a stylish black interior that enhances every journey. The Trend trim offers a touch of sophistication with a leather steering wheel and heated seats. With convenience at the forefront, features like heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows ensure that every drive is comfortable and effortless. The stunning alloy wheels and sunroof/moodroof truly make a statement on the road.
Stay connected and safe with state-of-the-art technology. The navigation system, smart device integration, and satellite radio keep you entertained and informed, while safety measures such as a backup camera, lane assist, and adaptive cruise control provide peace of mind. For those chilly days, a heated steering wheel and front seats promise warmth at your fingertips, and the remote start adds a level of convenience you will appreciate.
This vehicle is ideal for families, adventurers, or anyone who values comfort and cutting-edge technology in their daily drive. Reach out to our dealership today to learn more about the 2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend AWD and take the next step towards upgrading your driving experience.
Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?
For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.
Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.
Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.
Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.
Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Hyundai:
At Bourgeois Midland Hyundai, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!
Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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