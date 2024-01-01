$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Leaf
2024 Nissan Leaf
SV PLUS - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
2024 Nissan Leaf
SV PLUS - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,000KM
VIN 1N4CZ1CV0RC554608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Electric Vehicle, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!
The driver centric design of this 2024 Nissan Leaf makes the everyday extraordinary. This 2024 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Bold lines and distinctive touches throughout the cabin of this 2024 Nissan Leaf prove that electric driving was always meant to be exciting. A simply amazing experience like no other, this 2024 Nissan Leaf lets you enjoy pure driving joy, and at the flip of a switch will give you the freedom to enjoy a scenic ride with confident active safety features. Never sacrifice comfort, convenience, or fun again with this 2024 Nissan Leaf.This low mileage hatchback has just 2,000 kms. It's pearl white tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric Motor engine.
Our LEAF's trim level is SV PLUS. This fully electric Leaf SV Plus makes every trip better with enhanced connectivity features like NissanConnect EV with touchscreen and navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This roomy family hatch helps you drive with confidence thanks to a bigger battery and a safety suite featuring collision mitigation, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, distance pacing with stop and go, and a 360-degree camera. Other great features include heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key, push button start, automatic air conditioning, alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Electric Vehicle, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Cloth seating surfaces
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
17" aluminum alloy wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
TOUCHSCREEN
360 Camera
Exterior parking camera rear
BB00 W/NO OPTIONS
Electric Vehicle
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
NissanConnect EV Services Powered by SiriusXM
Emergency communication system: NissanConnect EV & Services
Navigation system: NissanConnect EV w/Navigation & Services
Radio: NissanConnect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bourgeois Nissan
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2024 Nissan Leaf