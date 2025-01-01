Menu
The stunning Red Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD, equipped with a 4×4 drivetrain, offers a dynamic driving experience like no other. Its robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine delivers a commanding 284 horsepower at 6400 RPM, ensuring power and precision in every mile driven.

This sleek SUV boasts an elegant exterior design complemented by intricate alloy wheels, making it a head-turner on the road. Inside, the spacious and sophisticated Gray interior exudes luxury with its premium materials such as leather seats and door trim. This vehicle features a panoramic sunroof/moonroof that brings the outside world within touch, enhancing every journey you take.

The technology-rich cabin includes state-of-the-art options with advanced displays for navigation, a heads-up display for vital driver information, and a comprehensive infotainment system with satellite radio and smart device integration. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Bluetooth and a convenient Wi-Fi hotspot for on-the-go browsing. Safety and driver assistance are top-notch with features like backup camera, brake assist, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, and heated mirrors for ultimate reliability, ensuring peace of mind on every adventure.

Perfect for families and adventure seekers, this well-maintained Nissan Pathfinder with only 15,142 km on the odometer is built to meet all your driving demands. Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional SUV that offers comfort, safety, and versatility. Contact our dealership for more information and arrange your test drive today!

Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Nissan:

At Bourgeois Midland Nissan, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

15,142 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,142KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR3DF3RC249598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,142 KM

Vehicle Description

The stunning Red Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD, equipped with a 4×4 drivetrain, offers a dynamic driving experience like no other. Its robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine delivers a commanding 284 horsepower at 6400 RPM, ensuring power and precision in every mile driven.

This sleek SUV boasts an elegant exterior design complemented by intricate alloy wheels, making it a head-turner on the road. Inside, the spacious and sophisticated Gray interior exudes luxury with its premium materials such as leather seats and door trim. This vehicle features a panoramic sunroof/moonroof that brings the outside world within touch, enhancing every journey you take.

The technology-rich cabin includes state-of-the-art options with advanced displays for navigation, a heads-up display for vital driver information, and a comprehensive infotainment system with satellite radio and smart device integration. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Bluetooth and a convenient Wi-Fi hotspot for on-the-go browsing. Safety and driver assistance are top-notch with features like backup camera, brake assist, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, and heated mirrors for ultimate reliability, ensuring peace of mind on every adventure.

Perfect for families and adventure seekers, this well-maintained Nissan Pathfinder with only 15,142 km on the odometer is built to meet all your driving demands. Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional SUV that offers comfort, safety, and versatility. Contact our dealership for more information and arrange your test drive today!

Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Nissan:

At Bourgeois Midland Nissan, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!

Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2024 Nissan Pathfinder