2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,142 KM
Vehicle Description
The stunning Red Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD, equipped with a 4×4 drivetrain, offers a dynamic driving experience like no other. Its robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine delivers a commanding 284 horsepower at 6400 RPM, ensuring power and precision in every mile driven.
This sleek SUV boasts an elegant exterior design complemented by intricate alloy wheels, making it a head-turner on the road. Inside, the spacious and sophisticated Gray interior exudes luxury with its premium materials such as leather seats and door trim. This vehicle features a panoramic sunroof/moonroof that brings the outside world within touch, enhancing every journey you take.
The technology-rich cabin includes state-of-the-art options with advanced displays for navigation, a heads-up display for vital driver information, and a comprehensive infotainment system with satellite radio and smart device integration. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Bluetooth and a convenient Wi-Fi hotspot for on-the-go browsing. Safety and driver assistance are top-notch with features like backup camera, brake assist, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, and heated mirrors for ultimate reliability, ensuring peace of mind on every adventure.
Perfect for families and adventure seekers, this well-maintained Nissan Pathfinder with only 15,142 km on the odometer is built to meet all your driving demands. Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional SUV that offers comfort, safety, and versatility. Contact our dealership for more information and arrange your test drive today!
Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Nissan:
At Bourgeois Midland Nissan, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!
Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.
