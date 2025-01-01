$58,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,937 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD, now available in a sophisticated black on black color scheme. With its robust 4×4 drivetrain, this SUV is designed to handle any road condition with ease, providing you a driving experience that's both confident and secure.
The exterior of this Pathfinder Platinum showcases striking black alloy wheels that add a touch of elegance to its rugged demeanor. Slide inside, and you'll be greeted by a luxurious interiorwe're talking premium leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and chic leather door trims. With heated and cooled seating options front and rear, traveling becomes a pleasure regardless of the season.
Stay connected and safe with cutting-edge technology at your fingertips. The integrated navigation system and heads up display make sure you always know where you're headed. Streamline your drive with smart device integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, turning this SUV into a hub of convenience. For your peace of mind, advanced safety features like lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors work in harmony to keep you and your loved ones safe during every adventure. The inclusion of a sunroof adds an airy feel to every journey, while the power seats and remote start ensure comfort is a click away.
The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD is perfect for families who crave adventure without compromising on luxury. If you're seeking a vehicle that combines power, style, and functionality, this SUV deserves your attention. Contact us today for more details and to experience what could be your next incredible ride.
Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?
For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.
Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.
Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.
Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.
Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Nissan:
At Bourgeois Midland Nissan, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!
Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan
Email Bourgeois Nissan
Bourgeois Nissan
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-540-8010