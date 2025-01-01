Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Introducing the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD, now available in a sophisticated black on black color scheme. With its robust 4×4 drivetrain, this SUV is designed to handle any road condition with ease, providing you a driving experience that's both confident and secure.</p><p>The exterior of this Pathfinder Platinum showcases striking black alloy wheels that add a touch of elegance to its rugged demeanor. Slide inside, and you'll be greeted by a luxurious interiorwe're talking premium leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and chic leather door trims. With heated and cooled seating options front and rear, traveling becomes a pleasure regardless of the season.</p><p>Stay connected and safe with cutting-edge technology at your fingertips. The integrated navigation system and heads up display make sure you always know where you're headed. Streamline your drive with smart device integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, turning this SUV into a hub of convenience. For your peace of mind, advanced safety features like lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors work in harmony to keep you and your loved ones safe during every adventure. The inclusion of a sunroof adds an airy feel to every journey, while the power seats and remote start ensure comfort is a click away.</p><p>The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD is perfect for families who crave adventure without compromising on luxury. If you're seeking a vehicle that combines power, style, and functionality, this SUV deserves your attention. Contact us today for more details and to experience what could be your next incredible ride.</p> <p><strong>Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?</strong></p><p>For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.</p><p>Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.</p><p>We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.</p><p>Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.</p><p>Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.</p> <p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Nissan:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Midland Nissan, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a> to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.</p>

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

10,937 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12974695

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

  1. 12974695
  2. 12974695
  3. 12974695
  4. 12974695
  5. 12974695
  6. 12974695
  7. 12974695
  8. 12974695
  9. 12974695
  10. 12974695
  11. 12974695
  12. 12974695
  13. 12974695
  14. 12974695
  15. 12974695
  16. 12974695
  17. 12974695
  18. 12974695
  19. 12974695
  20. 12974695
  21. 12974695
  22. 12974695
  23. 12974695
  24. 12974695
  25. 12974695
  26. 12974695
  27. 12974695
  28. 12974695
  29. 12974695
  30. 12974695
  31. 12974695
  32. 12974695
  33. 12974695
Contact Seller

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,937KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR3DF0RC288942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,937 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD, now available in a sophisticated black on black color scheme. With its robust 4×4 drivetrain, this SUV is designed to handle any road condition with ease, providing you a driving experience that's both confident and secure.

The exterior of this Pathfinder Platinum showcases striking black alloy wheels that add a touch of elegance to its rugged demeanor. Slide inside, and you'll be greeted by a luxurious interiorwe're talking premium leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and chic leather door trims. With heated and cooled seating options front and rear, traveling becomes a pleasure regardless of the season.

Stay connected and safe with cutting-edge technology at your fingertips. The integrated navigation system and heads up display make sure you always know where you're headed. Streamline your drive with smart device integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, turning this SUV into a hub of convenience. For your peace of mind, advanced safety features like lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors work in harmony to keep you and your loved ones safe during every adventure. The inclusion of a sunroof adds an airy feel to every journey, while the power seats and remote start ensure comfort is a click away.

The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD is perfect for families who crave adventure without compromising on luxury. If you're seeking a vehicle that combines power, style, and functionality, this SUV deserves your attention. Contact us today for more details and to experience what could be your next incredible ride.

Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?

For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.

Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.

We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.

Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.

Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.

Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Nissan:

At Bourgeois Midland Nissan, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!

Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SV FWD for sale in Midland, ON
2023 Nissan Kicks SV FWD 43,249 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD for sale in Midland, ON
2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD 11,221 KM $58,973 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD for sale in Midland, ON
2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 49,600 KM $45,973 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-540-XXXX

(click to show)

705-540-8010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2024 Nissan Pathfinder