<p><span style=color:rgb( 58 , 80 , 95 )>The discount shown on vehicle represents the </span><u>Cash Purchase</u><span style=color:rgb( 58 , 80 , 95 )> discount and is inclusive of all non-stackable and stackable cash purchase discounts from Ford of Canada and Bourgeois Ford North and is offered in lieu of sub-vented lease or finance rates. To get details on current discounts applicable to this and other vehicles in our inventory for Lease and Finance customer, see a member of our team. All offers for lease or finance are On Approved Credit (OAC).While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of discounts and programs, programs are subject to change without notice </span><span style=color:rgb( 119 , 119 , 119 )>and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.</span></p> <p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Motors Ford, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/free-credit-check/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a><strong> </strong>to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.</p>

2025 Ford F-150

90 KM

$64,897

+ tax & licensing
2025 Ford F-150

STX 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

12128982

2025 Ford F-150

STX 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$64,897

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW2LPXSKD26372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 025T79
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$64,897

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2025 Ford F-150