2025 Nissan Kicks
SR Premium AWD
2025 Nissan Kicks
SR Premium AWD
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$38,501
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N8AP6DD7SL337713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15 KM
Vehicle Description
Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!
Whether it's a road trip to the woods or all the gear for your next gig, this Kicks fits whatever you are into.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2025 Kicks is here for it.
This scarlet ember pearl metallic SUV has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This vehicle rewards you with adaptive cruise control, an aerial view camera system, front and rear parking sensors and emergency braking, along with a heated steering wheel with heated front seats, wireless charging, remote engine start, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. Also standard is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Discount on vehicle represents the Cash Purchase discount applicable and is inclusive of all non-stackable and stackable cash purchase discounts from Nissan Canada and Bourgeois Midland Nissan and is offered in lieu of sub-vented lease or finance rates. To get details on current discounts applicable to this and other vehicles in our inventory for Lease and Finance customer, see a member of our team. Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around. Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup. Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure. We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
