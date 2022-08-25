Filter Results
New and Used Ford Fusion for Sale in Millgrove, ON
2012 Ford Fusion
SEL, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, PARK ASSIST, AS-TRADED
$7,995
140,028KM
Black
The Humberview Group
Orangeville, ON
2013 Ford Fusion
SE/2.5L/FULLY LOADED/NO ACCIDENTS/WARRANTY INCLUDE
Sale
$12,990
142,000KM
White
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2020 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium | Leather | Sunroof | Hybrid
$33,995
72,338KM
White
401 Dixie Hyundai
Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled + Heated Seats, Heated Steering, & Much More!
$27,988
121,000KM
Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2014 Ford Fusion
SE **ONLY 66,000KM** CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-WE FINANCE!!
$15,990
66,000KM
Red
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Toronto, ON
2010 Ford Fusion
SEL * Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Remote Start * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Microsoft
$7,995
127,374KM
Silver
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON
2019 Ford Fusion
ENERGI | PLUG IN HYBRID | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS
$28,793
81,269KM
Black
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
Kitchener, ON
2019 Ford Fusion
Energi SEL Energi | Sel | Alloy Wheels!!
$27,300
73,125KM
Grey
2012 Ford Fusion
SE~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~
$9,450
148,269KM
Grey
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
Kitchener, ON
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
SE
$31,989
73,992KM
Grey
Cambridge Toyota
Cambridge, ON
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
Titanium
$29,989
129,172KM
Black
Cambridge Toyota
Cambridge, ON
2011 Ford Fusion
SE-EXTRA CLEAN-SUNROOF-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-ALLOYS
$4,990
271,110KM
Black
Super Economy Auto Sales
Scarborough, ON
2007 Ford Fusion
SEL Sel | Runs Good | You Safety You Save!!
$4,000
176,500KM
Blue
2018 Ford Fusion
Titanium NAV BLIND-SPOT ROOF COLD-SEATS
$25,998
97,892KM
Blue
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
2017 Ford Fusion
Energi SE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!
$21,500
124,392KM
Silver
Fitzgerald Motors
Kitchener, ON
2018 Ford Fusion
SPORT
$26,999
105,295KM
Black
Brant County Ford
Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Fusion
SELLING AS-IS | CLEAN CAR FAX
$8,495
177,817KM
Black
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
St Catharines, ON
2014 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Hybrid *Navigation * Heated Cloth Seats * Back Up Camera * Microsoft Sync * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Power F
$16,995
88,795KM
Red
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
2020 Ford Fusion
Hybrid TITANIUM | NAV | BACKUP CAM
$30,977
93,509KM
White
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Waterloo, ON
2009 Ford Fusion
I4 SEL~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~
$5,950
204,214KM
Black
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
Kitchener, ON
2015 Ford Fusion
B CAM/ BLUETOOTH/ TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR/ LOW KMS
$22,500
83,290KM
Gray
Daleo Motors
Hamilton, ON
2015 Ford Fusion
Titanium AWD * Navigation * Heated Leather Seats * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Park Assist *Sport Mode * Paddle Shifters * Cr
$18,995
126,915KM
Black
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
2009 Ford Fusion
SEL~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~
$6,950
154,179KM
Blue
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
Kitchener, ON
2013 Ford Fusion
SE ECOBOOST * Navigation * Heated Leather Seats * Microsoft Sync * Back Up Camera * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling *
$10,995
204,446KM
Black
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON
2017 Ford Fusion
SE Leather | Awd | Navigation | 2.0L Eco-Boost !!
$19,900
142,663KM
Grey
2018 Ford Fusion
V6 Sport AWD-Sunroof, Leather/Suede, Navigation, Reverse Camera Heated+Cooled Seats & More!
$30,995
46,500KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2019 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Sony Audio!
$29,995
97,068KM
Magnetic Metallic
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2014 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn Titanium AWD
$15,980
195,630KM
Black
Auto Island Inc.
North York, ON
2011 Ford Fusion
SE/ROOF/P.GROUP/P.SEAT/ALLOYS/CLEAN CAR FAX
Sale
$5,995
231,390KM
Burgundy
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2014 Ford Fusion
SE AUT0MATIC A/C H/SEATS CRUSIE P/SEAT CAMERA
$12,500
118,489KM
Red
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
2014 Ford Fusion
SE-CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-NO ACCIDENTS-ONLY 102KMS-CERTIFIED
$14,988
102,000KM
Blue
Lucky Motorcars Inc
Toronto, ON
2016 Ford Fusion
SE | FWD | 2.5L
$8,635
249,044KM
Brown
Parkway Ford Sales
Waterloo, ON
2010 Ford Fusion
Hybrid |ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|
$11,999
136,000KM
White
Toronto Best Auto
Toronto, ON
2017 Ford Fusion
SE CAM PARK-SENS P/SEATS HTD-SEATS 17-AL
$14,498
203,968KM
Red
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
