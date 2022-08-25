Menu
New and Used Nissan Sentra for Sale in Millgrove, ON

Showing 1-50 of 80
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra for sale in Hamilton, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

$16,284
+ tax & lic
114,605KM
Black
Kia of Hamilton

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 CVT SE-R for sale in Mississauga, ON

2011 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT SE-R
$8,999
+ tax & lic
116,000KM
White
Rahman Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV
Sale
$12,999
+ tax & lic
76,650KM
Blue
Connaught Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2009 Nissan Sentra Certified With Warranty for sale in Oakville, ON

2009 Nissan Sentra

Certified With Warranty
$6,495
+ tax & lic
144,922KM
Blue
Oakville Autos

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 CVT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT
$5,495
+ tax & lic
172,000KM
Grey
ABC Auto Repairs

Kitchener, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV CVT for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT
$19,900
+ tax & lic
163,400KM
Black
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SR - Sunroof, Heated Seats + Steering, Push Button Start, Reverse Camera, Alloy Wheels, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

SR - Sunroof, Heated Seats + Steering, Push Button Start, Reverse Camera, Alloy Wheels, and more!
$28,995
+ tax & lic
32,000KM
Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN CVT S for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S
$11,495
+ tax & lic
65,234KM
Silver
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S/ ALLOYS/ AC / KEYLESS ENTRY / FUEL SAVER / for sale in Scarborough, ON

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S/ ALLOYS/ AC / KEYLESS ENTRY / FUEL SAVER /
$6,000
+ tax & lic
179,000KM
Black
Executive Motors

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2004 Nissan Sentra SE-R for sale in Mississauga, ON

2004 Nissan Sentra

SE-R
$5,933
+ tax & lic
179,193KM
Black
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Mississauga, ON

New 2022 Nissan Sentra S Plus for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

S Plus
$23,648
+ tax & lic
99KM
White
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Nissan Sentra S Plus for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

S Plus
$23,783
+ tax & lic
99KM
Grey
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Nissan Sentra SR for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR
$26,878
+ tax & lic
99KM
Orange
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra VS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Nissan Sentra

VS
Sale
$8,999
+ tax & lic
169,000KM
Grey
SMP Auto Sales Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra for sale in St Catharines, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

$13,900
+ tax & lic
CALL
Black
Clean And Shine Auto Sales

St Catharines, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV**SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**BLUETOOTH** for sale in Caledonia, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV**SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**BLUETOOTH**
$13,999
+ tax & lic
184,527KM
Pewter
Wayne's Auto World

Caledonia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS
$20,900
+ tax & lic
59,322KM
Silver
The Humberview Group

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV CVT for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT
$24,900
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
White
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Waterloo, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV
$27,500
+ tax & lic
19,339KM
Black
Waterloo Honda

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV CVT for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT
$24,900
+ tax & lic
40,300KM
White
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2013 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV
$9,500
+ tax & lic
120,306KM
Grey
Star Vendor Auto

Hamilton, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN CVT S for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S
$10,995
+ tax & lic
164,649KM
Black
Linwood Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2013 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN CVT S for sale in Guelph, ON

2013 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S
$10,995
+ tax & lic
131,394KM
Red
Linwood Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Heated Seat! for sale in Brampton, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Heated Seat!
$21,495
+ tax & lic
34,894KM
Graphite Blue Metallic
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2010 Nissan Sentra SER for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Nissan Sentra

SER
Sale
$6,999
+ tax & lic
183,000KM
Gray
SMP Auto Sales Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Sentra WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Nissan Sentra

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$9,800
+ tax & lic
130,000KM
White
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SR for sale in North York, ON

2014 Nissan Sentra

SR
$9,990
+ tax & lic
158,202KM
White
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Hamilton, ON

2014 Nissan Sentra

SV
$11,995
+ tax & lic
132,942KM
Silver
Parkdale Auto Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN CVT SV for sale in North York, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SV
$11,490
+ tax & lic
163,573KM
White
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SL CLEAN CARFAX|MOONROOF|LEATHER for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Nissan Sentra

SL CLEAN CARFAX|MOONROOF|LEATHER
$16,000
+ tax & lic
126,138KM
Red Brick Pearl Metallic
401 Dixie Mazda

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra One owner, no accidents, low km for sale in Oakbank, MB

2016 Nissan Sentra

One owner, no accidents, low km
$17,444
+ tax & lic
58,260KM
Red
The Used Car Factory

Oakbank, MB

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
$24,950
+ tax & lic
37,000KM
Gray
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Sentra S Plus | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

S Plus | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
$28,950
+ tax & lic
6,000KM
Gray
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Nissan Sentra for sale in North York, ON

2010 Nissan Sentra

$10,950
+ tax & lic
109,168KM
White
Vision Fine Cars

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV, Adaptive Cruise, CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Warning, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV, Adaptive Cruise, CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Warning, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels & More!
$26,998
+ tax & lic
58,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV * Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Heated Cloth Seats * Dual Climate Control * Eco Mode * Sport Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV * Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Heated Cloth Seats * Dual Climate Control * Eco Mode * Sport Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls
$17,995
+ tax & lic
144,391KM
White
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn CVT SR AUTO/ CLEAN CARFAX/ LOW KM for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn CVT SR AUTO/ CLEAN CARFAX/ LOW KM
$15,995
+ tax & lic
90,051KM
Graphite Blue Metallic
Trip's Auto Inc.

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Brampton, ON

2014 Nissan Sentra

S
$12,599
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
Black
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV for sale in Hamilton, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV
$22,999
+ tax & lic
73,565KM
Black
Red Hill Toyota

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SL NAV BLIND-SPOT ADAP-C ROOF17-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

SL NAV BLIND-SPOT ADAP-C ROOF17-AL
$16,998
+ tax & lic
98,953KM
White
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Mississauga, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

S
$13,999
+ tax & lic
130,183KM
White
A-Line Automotive

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SV / AUTOMATIC / A/C / GREAT ON GAS for sale in Brampton, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV / AUTOMATIC / A/C / GREAT ON GAS
$16,788
+ tax & lic
102,042KM
Super Black
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN CVT SV for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SV
$10,499
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
Black
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S for sale in North York, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S
$12,888
+ tax & lic
141,802KM
White
Montero Auto Centre

North York, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV for sale in North York, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV
$10,888
+ tax & lic
140,082KM
Black
Montero Auto Centre

North York, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra Sunroof, Alloys, Certified with warranty for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

Sunroof, Alloys, Certified with warranty
$18,495
+ tax & lic
112,712KM
Beige
Oakville Autos

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra for sale in Hamilton, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

$20,959
+ tax & lic
27,094KM
Black
Kia of Hamilton

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SV Bluetooth Alloys Cruise Control for sale in Concord, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV Bluetooth Alloys Cruise Control
$12,488
+ tax & lic
154,648KM
Black
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN CVT SR for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SR
$9,999
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
Silver
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra Sunroof * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Push Button Start * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Dual Climate Cont for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

Sunroof * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Push Button Start * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Dual Climate Cont
$23,995
+ tax & lic
50,869KM
White
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options