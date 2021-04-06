Menu
2000 Jeep TJ

250,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Sport

Sport

Location

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

250,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6901587
  • VIN: 1J4FA49S3YP771228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!! Don't let the age fool you. This Jeep has been completely restored. Recent paint, new clutch, new exhaust, suspension, tune up, tires and so much more. Upgraded bumpers, headlights, cargo nets and so much more. Drives like a Jeep should 4X4 works perfect. Just a great Jeep getting really hard to find this clean. REal eye catcher. A MUST SEE !! WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!--

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

