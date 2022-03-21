Menu
2003 Toyota Corolla

159,238 KM

Details Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2003 Toyota Corolla

2003 Toyota Corolla

LE

2003 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

159,238KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8735906
  • VIN: 2T1BR38E63C746575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,238 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Manual Steering
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Sun/Moonroof

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
