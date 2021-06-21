Menu
2003 Toyota Echo

160,000 KM

Details Description

$1,899

+ tax & licensing
$1,899

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

160,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7562323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean car with only 160000kms. Runs good. very well maintained. New battery, alternator , stater, tires, just tuned up as well. Runs good. Body clean for the age.

 

AS IS SALE,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

