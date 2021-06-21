+ taxes & licensing
388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797
905-878-1797
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CLEAN TITLE CAR, No stories, no accidents
2004 Lamborghini Gallardo For Sale! Fully Loaded with 6 Speed E-Gear Transmission, Canadian car ! Black Rohana Alloy Wheels with new tires, Millionaire Racing (1 of 2 built) Titanium Exhaust, and Much More! Runs fantastic, recent clutch. NEW carbon wing. Just a powerhouse to drive. Recent $7000 work order performed (See photos for work order) No trades unles NEWER Gallardo, Murci or 458 + cash on my end. Only selling to upgraded. Call or text at 416 428 8498
