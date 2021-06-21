Menu
2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

80,000 KM

Details Description

$105,999

+ tax & licensing
$105,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

80,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7429262
  • VIN: ZHWGC11S54LA01526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TITLE CAR, No stories, no accidents

2004 Lamborghini Gallardo For Sale! Fully Loaded with 6 Speed E-Gear Transmission, Canadian car ! Black Rohana Alloy Wheels with new tires, Millionaire Racing (1 of 2 built) Titanium Exhaust, and Much More! Runs fantastic, recent clutch. NEW carbon wing. Just a powerhouse to drive. Recent $7000 work order performed (See photos for work order) No trades unles NEWER Gallardo, Murci or 458 + cash on my end. Only selling to upgraded. Call or text at 416 428 8498

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

