2004 Toyota Camry

202,320 KM

Details Description Features

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2004 Toyota Camry

2004 Toyota Camry

LE

2004 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

202,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8617142
  VIN: 4T1BE32K94U891345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,320 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner,Excellent condition, service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $4950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
